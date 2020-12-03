Thursday, December 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Dragon Quest XI, Doom Eternal and bunch of other games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft is offering 17 new games as part of its December line-up for Xbox Game Pass service across consoles, PC and Android devices.


FP TrendingDec 03, 2020 11:46:38 IST

Microsoft has announced the next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles which will include popular games like Control and Dragon Quest XI in its selection. Microsoft is offering 17 new games (one of its biggest offerings) as part of its December line-up for Xbox Game Pass service across consoles, PC and Android devices. Control will be joining the service on 3 December for consoles and Android.

On the same day, Doom Eternal will make its debut on Xbox Game Pass on PC, while Rage 2 will be made available on Android devices. Haven and Slime Racer will debut on consoles and PC, while Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action will be made available on PC. The game Yes, Your Grace will be available on console, PC and Android.

Dragon Quest XI, Doom Eternal and bunch of other games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

The 17 titles that are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

Xbox shared the news on Twitter, writing, "They said we couldn't fit 17 games in a single "coming soon" post. look at us now."

According to a statement issued by Microsoft, to sweeten the deal, for a limited time starting 3 December, players can get their first three months for $1. They have added that starting 15 December 15 all the EA Play titles will be made available on PC as well.

As per the statement, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, which follows the perilous journey of The Luminary as he tries uncovering the mystery of his fate will be made available for Console and PC from 4 December. Furthermore, Call of the Sea, which is about an enigmatic woman on the trail of her missing husband's expedition will be made available for Android, Console and PC from 8 December.

Other games that will be included are:

· Monster Sanctuary for Android and Console from 8 December

· Starbound for PC from 8 December

· Unto The End for Console and PC from 9 December

· Assetto Corsa for Console and Android from 10 December

· Gang Beasts on 10 December for Android and Console

· GreedFall for Android, Console and PC from December 10

· Superhot: Mind Control Delete for Android and Console from 10 December

· Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair for Android, Console and PC from 10 December.

The statement adds that starting 3 December, Ultimate members will have new way to play cloud-enabled games via their Android devices as well, thanks to Xbox Touch Controls.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag

Nov 30, 2020
Microsoft reportedly fixes Xbox bug that could have leaked user email IDs through gamer tag
Xbox Series X, Series S will not meet supply demands until April 2021: Xbox CFO Tim Stuart

Xbox

Xbox Series X, Series S will not meet supply demands until April 2021: Xbox CFO Tim Stuart

Nov 20, 2020
DIRT 5 review: High-octane racing thriller leaves you wanting more

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 review: High-octane racing thriller leaves you wanting more

Nov 26, 2020
Xbox Series X first update rolling out with number of changes, additions

Xbox

Xbox Series X first update rolling out with number of changes, additions

Dec 01, 2020
Ubisoft releases trailer of Immortals Fenyx Rising, to be available on 3 December

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ubisoft releases trailer of Immortals Fenyx Rising, to be available on 3 December

Nov 27, 2020
Microsoft Teams support for Internet Explorer 11 ends, Microsoft 365 apps support to end by mid August 2021

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams support for Internet Explorer 11 ends, Microsoft 365 apps support to end by mid August 2021

Dec 01, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020