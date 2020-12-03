FP Trending

Microsoft has announced the next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles which will include popular games like Control and Dragon Quest XI in its selection. Microsoft is offering 17 new games (one of its biggest offerings) as part of its December line-up for Xbox Game Pass service across consoles, PC and Android devices. Control will be joining the service on 3 December for consoles and Android.

On the same day, Doom Eternal will make its debut on Xbox Game Pass on PC, while Rage 2 will be made available on Android devices. Haven and Slime Racer will debut on consoles and PC, while Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action will be made available on PC. The game Yes, Your Grace will be available on console, PC and Android.

Xbox shared the news on Twitter, writing, "They said we couldn't fit 17 games in a single "coming soon" post. look at us now."

They said we couldn't fit 17 games in a single "coming soon" post. look at us nowhttps://t.co/Uut2xuimuO pic.twitter.com/boV0sPJaaT — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 1, 2020

According to a statement issued by Microsoft, to sweeten the deal, for a limited time starting 3 December, players can get their first three months for $1. They have added that starting 15 December 15 all the EA Play titles will be made available on PC as well.

As per the statement, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, which follows the perilous journey of The Luminary as he tries uncovering the mystery of his fate will be made available for Console and PC from 4 December. Furthermore, Call of the Sea, which is about an enigmatic woman on the trail of her missing husband's expedition will be made available for Android, Console and PC from 8 December.

Other games that will be included are:

· Monster Sanctuary for Android and Console from 8 December

· Starbound for PC from 8 December

· Unto The End for Console and PC from 9 December

· Assetto Corsa for Console and Android from 10 December

· Gang Beasts on 10 December for Android and Console

· GreedFall for Android, Console and PC from December 10

· Superhot: Mind Control Delete for Android and Console from 10 December

· Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair for Android, Console and PC from 10 December.

The statement adds that starting 3 December, Ultimate members will have new way to play cloud-enabled games via their Android devices as well, thanks to Xbox Touch Controls.