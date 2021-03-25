Thursday, March 25, 2021Back to
Dota 2 introduces updated features to help new players including in-game tips, ban of smurfing

DOTA creators believed that there is a possibility that with the release of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix, more users will come to join the game.


FP TrendingMar 25, 2021 16:50:32 IST

Makers of the video games series Dota have introduced several updates for Dota 2. In a blog post shared on the Dota 2 website, the company shared that instead of ‘relying on a single dump of complex information,’ the company has now introduced a system that provides players with gradual learning opportunities. Dota 2 is going to offer several changes to both new and returning players, the blog post said. There is a possibility that with the release of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix, more users will come to join the game developed by Valve Corporation. The updates will be implemented from Thursday, 25 March.

DOTA 2

Some of the new features that Dota 2 is now going to have to help new and returning players in playing the game:

New Player Mode

Based on the concept of limited mode, Dota 2 will feature this mode that will help new players in learning the basics. The hero pool will be smaller. New abilities and heroes will not be encountered in each game. New players will be able to leave the match at any time without penalty. There are other several new features for the ease of players in this mode.

New Player Chat

After the completion of the first set of tasks, new players of Dota 2 would be able to access this special channel. Players with high scores will have access to the channel to answer questions of ones who have recently joined the game.

New Player Objective

This feature will have four-tiers of progression and tutorial-like scenarios to help new players in understanding certain elements. While some objectives may focus on concepts like warding, others will be on lockdown and teamfights.

Multiple other updates namely streamlined shop, new player rewards, glossary, updated and improved bots, in-game wizard tips, flexible coaching, hero briefs, dashboard assistance, dota plus and ban of smurfing have also been introduced.

