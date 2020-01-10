Friday, January 10, 2020Back to
Doom 1 and 2 re-releases receive 60 fps support along with add-ons and quick saves

The Doom re-releases with all the updates will be arriving on mobile, PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.


tech2 News StaffJan 10, 2020 15:55:10 IST

Bethesda isn’t done with improving and adding content to the original Doom games. After re-releasing them last year, it has now added modern features including support for add-ons, quick saves and 60 fps gameplay.

Doom 1 and Doom 2 re-releases. Image: Bethesda.

Coming from a Eurogamer report, both Doom games had issues right after launch that were later improved by Bethesda. Originally developed by id Software, now owned by Bethesda, the titles can now be played at a frame rate of 60 frames per second on all gaming platforms including mobile, PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One. The original releases had locked the frame rate to 35 fps.

Quick saving and loading have been added which can be incredibly useful before getting into boss fights. Players will be able to pick the aspect ratio of the game so that they can play them in 4:3 in which it was originally developed.

Another important update is the support for add-ons. Bethesda mentioned that it will keep on adding official content for both games including the best creations by the community. For now, the latest update includes John Romero’s Sigil, No Rest for the Living, and two mods comprising of The Plutonia Experiment and TNT: Evilution.

The entire list of updates and improvements can be read in Bethesda’s patch notes. Both games can be bought from the respective market places while on PC, it can be bought from the company’s website.

