FP Trending

Apple is bringing the Divinity: Original Sin 2 video game to iPads. The announcement was made in a developer session about Xcode 12 and Metal apps at WWDC 2020. However, the tech giant did not reveal when the Definitive Edition of the game will be launched on iPad.

Divinity: Original Sin 2, developed by Larian Studios, is a role-playing game and it sequel to 2014's Divinity: Original Sin, was released for Microsoft Windows in September 2017.

“The Definitive Edition is the most complete version of the best-selling, Metacritic Must-Play RPG, and includes all current and to-be-released DLC,” says the game’s website.

The game allows players to choose from six unique origin characters with their own backgrounds and quests. Apart from this, they can create their own hero and collaborate online as a party of up to four.

As per Phonearena.com, the game has new areas, fights and performance improvements. It also comes with new story difficulty, making battles easier for players who are interested in the narrative, but not the tactical aspect of the game.

The tech website has reported that the developers are working on adding all-new touchscreen controls and UI, along with controller support to the the iPad version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition.

According to CNet, the announcement is a big one for Apple gamers for two reasons. First, it's one of the best video games committed to code. The game is an out-of-left-field success in an industry dominated by a handful of major franchises. It offers a very old-school Dungeons & Dragons kind of experience.

The second reason is that if Apple manages to introduce a full hard-core designed-for-PC game like Divinity: Original Sin 2 on iPad without losing too much in the translation, then it will show that the game can work on future ARM-based Macs as well.