After teasing it several times of the past months, Blizzard is finally bringing Diablo 3 to the Nintendo Switch.

The company has officially confirmed that its Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, a package that includes the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer add-on packs will be coming to the Switch later this year. Blizzard also mentioned that all content in the collection will be unlocked from the start which means that

With a price tag of $59.99, the game has been optimised for not only Arcade fun but also accommodates multiplayer crusades with up to four players banding up together. This has been done in true Diablo style so you have a number of options to choose from based on your style of play.



Whats better? Switch users will also receive a bunch of The Legend of Zelda based Nintendo-exclusive items. As per a report by Polygon, this includes a cosmetic armour set inspired by Ganondorf (the main antagonist in The Legend of Zelda franchise), Majora’s Mask-inspired wings, a Triforce character portrait frame and a new Cucco pet, the chickens of The Legend of Zelda franchise.

Blizzard, however, is yet to finalise a date on when Diablo 3 is coming to the Switch.