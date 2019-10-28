Monday, October 28, 2019Back to
Death Stranding is coming to PC in early summer 2020, confirms Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions ends speculations whether Death Stranding was a console or PS4 exclusive game.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 18:28:56 IST

Death Stranding has been confirmed to debut on PC in the early summer of 2020. Kojima Productions took to its official Twitter account to make the announcement out of nowhere.

Death Stranding coming out on 8 November. Image: YouTube/Kojima Productions.

Back in August, the game was removed from a list of PS4 exclusive titles on PlayStation's official website. This sprang up speculations that the game wasn’t going to be an exclusive after all. However, there was no official confirmation. When the game was originally announced back in 2015, ResetEra forum member vestan spotted that Sony's official press release had mentioned the PC version will come out after the launch on the PS4.

Death Stranding will be the first game coming out of Kojima’s own studio, Kojima Productions. The development studio was formed after the ruckus between Kojima and Konami. Kojima was also able to form a partnership with Sony to publish the game. And now it’s confirmed that the game won’t be exclusive to the PlayStation 4.

“People have created “Walls” and become accustomed to living in isolation. Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game, where the goal of the player is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. It is created so that all elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of the “Strand” or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing so create new bonds or “Strands” with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others,” reads a statement released by Hideo Kojima on Twitter. This is the official plot of the game and Kojima says that it’s a completely new game genre.

Death Stranding arrives on the PS4 on 8 November.

