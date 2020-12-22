Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
Cyberpunk 2077 players report that save files above 8 MB in size are getting corrupted

While initially the affliction seemed to be across all platforms, the latest reports suggest it is just a PC issue.


FP TrendingDec 22, 2020 13:45:05 IST

The issues with Cyberpunk 2077 does not seem to end. Players have now raised the problem that if their save files are more than 8 MB then the files are getting corrupted, and they are receiving an error message. According to a report in EuroGamer, while initially the affliction seemed to be across all platforms, the latest reports suggest it is just a PC issue and that players have been advised to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials. As per a report in The Verge, once the Cyberpunk 2077 save gets corrupted, players will see a prompt when they load up the game, "saved data is damaged and cannot be loaded."

As per the report, while it is not clear what might be causing save files to be corrupted, there are multiple people on CD Projekt Red's forum reporting that their save files over 8 MB are corrupted.

In a GOG.com support document, CD Projekt Red says that the save, once damaged, cannot be recovered. To avoid seeing the prompt, CD Projekt Red is recommending players to use an older save and keep lower items.

They have further stated that if players have used the item duplication glitch, players should load a save file not affected by it.

"The save file size limit might be increased in one of the future patches, but the corrupted files will remain that way," the developers have further informed.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


