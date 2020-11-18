FP Trending

CD Projekt Red's company profile on German TV has now revealed a minute of new footage from Cyberpunk 2077. According to a report in PC Gamer, the new gameplay video has revealed areas in new angles and offers a glimpse of the character creator, which looks very flexible. As per the report, Cyberpunk 2077 was meant to release this week, but was pushed back to 10 December due to a few final optimization processes for the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

The PC and next-gen version of the game, however, is finished.

Here is the new gameplay footage:

As per the gameplay, the locales of Night City, both day and night look extremely impressive.

Furthermore, according to a report by Eurogamer, it seems that Keanu Reeves is in the Cyberpunk 2077 canon as well. This includes Keanu Reeves the actor as well as Johnny Silverhand, the character real-life Keanu Reeves plays in the upcoming CD Projekt game.

The development was highlighted after the recent release of the music video for No Save Point by Yankee and the Brave, the Cyberpunk group played by the Amercian hip hop supergroup Run The Jewels. No Save Point is a song that will be heard in Cyberpunk 2077.

According to Patrick K. Mills, Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer, the lyric is an in-universe cultural reference to Keanu Reeves, "a little known Collapse-era actor who bore an uncanny resemblance to Johnny Silverhand". In the Cyberpunk universe, Keanu Reeves was frequently mistaken for Johnny Silverhand in the years following Johnny's disappearance.