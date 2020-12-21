FP Trending

Game developer CD Projekt RED are working hard to redeem their recently released CyberPunk 2077 which has received harsh criticism, leading the developer to allow gamers to refund their purchase. Now CD Projekt RED has issued a Hotfix 1.05 that will work on Cyberpunk 2077 in all the systems, be it PC, Xbox or PlayStation. The update released on 19 December brings a lot of bug fixes along with UI, Gameplay and Performance & Stability improvements.

It promises that Jackie will no longer disappear in various quests, Elizabeth Peralez will stop offering help if turned down once, elevator doors should correctly open now, and description has been added for Don't Lose Your Mind in the Journal. In the Gameplay department, the reaction times of non playing characters (NPCs) taking cover has been improved and the number of shots needed to kill civilians from a distance while in combat has been corrected.

Various visual defects like a character’s mouth staying open after they are done with dialogue or some images being displayed at wrong places have also been enhanced by means of the Hotfix. Now the inventory menu no longer closes immediately after opening it for the first time after leaving a car and the game has been given multiple stability improvements, which include crash fixes. Also offscreen explosions make noise now.

There are also several PC-specific and console-specific changes that have been made to Cyberpunk 2077.

These updates come just a day after Sony pulled out the much anticipated game out of the PlayStation Store. The firm had made it clear that if gamers are not satisfied with their game they can request full refund for it. Later, Microsoft also removed Cyberpunk from the Microsoft Store.

Even the Hotfix page has a separate section for those wanting refunds. The section says: “If you are a user of an old-gen console and you would like to receive a refund for a physical copy of Cyberpunk 2077 that you purchased, we kindly ask you to contact the store in which you bought the game first”. The last date to place refund requests is 21 December.