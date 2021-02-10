Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red gets hit by a ransomware attack

The hackers claim to have access to all company documents that include administration, accounting, HR, investor relations, legal and more.


FP TrendingFeb 10, 2021 16:07:06 IST

CD Projekt Red, the Polish video game maker that develops games like Cyberpunk 2077, has recently been a victim of a targeted cyberattack. The hackers claim to have stolen the internal documents and source code of many popular games that include Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher. CD Projekt announced the attack on Twitter stating that the internal systems had been compromised and the hackers had left a ransom note. The ransom note has been released to the public alongside the announcement, which claims that the hackers had dumped full copies of the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and the unreleased version of Witcher 3 that presumably would be the next-gen edition of the game, coming later this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red gets hit by a ransomware attack

Cyberpunk 2077

The hackers claim to have access to all company documents that include administration, accounting, HR, investor relations, legal and more. The ransom note noted that the company had 48 hours to contact the hackers or the source code would be sold or leaked online. It also noted that the document could be sent to their contacts in gaming journalism and the public image of the company would go down, making investors lose trust in the company, and the stocks dive even lower.

According to the company, devices on CD Projekt had been encrypted but they had started restoring the IT infrastructure and data via backups. The company said that the compromised systems did not have any personal data of their players or users of their services.

CD Projekt said in a statement that the company would not give in to the demands of the actor, being aware that it eventually may lead to the release of the compromised data.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PS5 launches in India

Sony PlayStation 5 review: Forget the damn graphics, immersion is the name of the game

Feb 05, 2021
Sony PlayStation 5 review: Forget the damn graphics, immersion is the name of the game
PlayStation 5 goes out of stock just minutes after its official launch in India

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 goes out of stock just minutes after its official launch in India

Feb 03, 2021

science

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021
Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Betelgeuse

Betelgeuse brightness dims as it enters helium-burning phase; not close to exploding: Study

Feb 09, 2021