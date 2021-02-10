FP Trending

CD Projekt Red, the Polish video game maker that develops games like Cyberpunk 2077, has recently been a victim of a targeted cyberattack. The hackers claim to have stolen the internal documents and source code of many popular games that include Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher. CD Projekt announced the attack on Twitter stating that the internal systems had been compromised and the hackers had left a ransom note. The ransom note has been released to the public alongside the announcement, which claims that the hackers had dumped full copies of the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and the unreleased version of Witcher 3 that presumably would be the next-gen edition of the game, coming later this year.

To our ex employees: As of this moment, we don't possess evidence that any of your personal data was accessed. However, we still recommend caution (i.e. enabling fraud alerts). If you have questions, please write to our Privacy Team dpo[at]https://t.co/0UUMoqT5tF — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

The hackers claim to have access to all company documents that include administration, accounting, HR, investor relations, legal and more. The ransom note noted that the company had 48 hours to contact the hackers or the source code would be sold or leaked online. It also noted that the document could be sent to their contacts in gaming journalism and the public image of the company would go down, making investors lose trust in the company, and the stocks dive even lower.

According to the company, devices on CD Projekt had been encrypted but they had started restoring the IT infrastructure and data via backups. The company said that the compromised systems did not have any personal data of their players or users of their services.

CD Projekt said in a statement that the company would not give in to the demands of the actor, being aware that it eventually may lead to the release of the compromised data.