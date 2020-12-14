FP Trending

“This is a really significant partnership for Free Fire. Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model for many of us, and being able to collaborate with him and present him to hundreds of millions of people around the world is truly exciting,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena. “Our partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo offers even more ways for our communities all over the world to enjoy Free Fire.”

With the inclusion of the iconic player to the game, players can look forward to playing as him, in an all-new character called Chrono.

Expressing his delight at partnering with the popular mobile battle royale title, Cristiano said, “It’s a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modelled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game changing along with it.”

He added that the Garena team has worked into the game a number of features and elements for Operation Chrono. The footballer added he hopes Free Fire players around the world are as excited as him with the development.

Operation Chrono is scheduled to launch on 19 December 2020.

💠 The Chrono Wheel is here! 💠 Spin the wheel from today to 20th December and stand a chance to get the Chrono Motorbike and Chrono Katana! ⚔️🔥#OperationChrono #CR7xFF #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/vI0OY7iyZy — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) December 14, 2020

SportQuake CEO, Matt House, shared how this partnership is not only exciting for fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Free Fire, but also for the wider sports and gaming industry. He added that football, gaming and tech coming together to create exciting new is on another level.

House added that the partnership demonstrates the endless possibilities for both industries.

