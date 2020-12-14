Monday, December 14, 2020Back to
Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest global brand ambassador for the Free Fire game

With the inclusion of the iconic player to the game, players can look forward to playing as him, in an all-new character called Chrono.


FP TrendingDec 14, 2020 12:00:22 IST

Garena’s first self-developed game Free Fire revealed Cristiano Ronaldo as its latest global brand ambassador. According to a statement by the developer, Free Fire’s partnership with Ronaldo builds on its strategy to continuously bring exciting content for all users around the world. Speaking about the new development, Harodl Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena stated that it is a really significant partnership for the game as Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model for a lot of people and being able to collaborate with him and present him to millions of people around the world is extremely exciting.

Teo further added that the partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo offers more ways for their communities around the world to enjoy the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Free Fire

Expressing his delight at partnering with the popular mobile battle royale title, Cristiano said, “It’s a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modelled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game changing along with it.”
He added that the Garena team has worked into the game a number of features and elements for Operation Chrono. The footballer added he hopes Free Fire players around the world are as excited as him with the development.

Operation Chrono is scheduled to launch on 19 December 2020.

SportQuake CEO, Matt House, shared how this partnership is not only exciting for fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Free Fire, but also for the wider sports and gaming industry. He added that football, gaming and tech coming together to create exciting new is on another level.

House added that the partnership demonstrates the endless possibilities for both industries.

Here’s the direct link for players to download Free Fire for free at Apple iOS App Store, and Google Play Store.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


