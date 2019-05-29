tech2 News Staff

Big Ant Studios has released Cricket 19 in India on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is currently available on both the console platforms in retail stores and their own digital stores at a price of Rs 3,999. The Nintendo Switch and PC version on Steam will soon be released.

Cricket 19 is the official game of the Ashes test cricket series, developed in collaboration with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). This means the England and Australian cricket teams will be officially licensed including the men’s and women’s teams. The game includes all the cricket formats including T20, ODI and Test Matches. Players can create their own clubs, stadia, sponsor logos, and uniforms, and enjoy a full-fledged career mode starting from the junior years of a cricketer at a club.

As per a report from Gadgets 360, the delay of the PC version could be related to piracy issues that affected the sales of the older Ashes Cricket game. There isn’t an exact date to the PC release and Steam only has a ‘Coming soon’ tag on the game’s Steam page.

Cricket 19 minimum system requirements for PC

Processor: Intel Core i3-3210 / AMD Athlon II X4 555

Graphics: Radeon HD 6670 or NVIDIA Geforce GT710 with Min 2GB Memory

OS: Windows 7 (x64) or higher

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 25 GB available space

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.