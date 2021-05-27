Thursday, May 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run Review – An endless runner game I didn’t know I needed

If you are a fan of endless runner games, you’ll feel right at home with Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.


Nandini YadavMay 27, 2021 16:00:54 IST

When I first played King’s new mobile release Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, I was reminded ad nauseam of Subway Surfer and Temple Run. I was, of course, thrilled about Crash in an endless runner format, because with his jumping, spinning, and sliding, he fits right into the model. You can tap to spin, swipe up to jump, swipe down to slide, and swipe sideways to switch lanes.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is available for free on both Android and iOS.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is available for free on both Android and iOS.

On the Run has new levels that you have to clear, and each level comes with its own set of challenges. Each level has boss battles that you must clear to move on to the next one.

But to enter each boss battle, on your base island, at the ‘Nitro Lab’, you will have to create bombs and serums to be able to fight the next super enemy.

In the Nitro Lab, you need to create bombs and serums to be able to play the boss battles. Image: tech2

In the Nitro Lab, you need to create bombs and serums to be able to play the boss battles.

You won’t always have the ingredients needed for making the bombs and serums. One option is to purchase those ingredients, and the other is to explore different islands using the Map. You can collect gems, fruits and other ingredients on the islands. There are also some additional challenges on each island, but I haven’t unlocked all of those so far.

Pro tip: If you want a true endless runner experience, then you can pick new locations on the Map, which lets you run as long as you can, while picking up different ingredients on the way. The challenge runs are not as endless as you’d like and quickly come to an end with a final battle.

When you begin a run, after a few levels, you also have the option to pick from different costumes for Crash.

On the Run also has a mode named Survival Runs, which lets you team up with two other people and for a group run. Similar to Candy Crush, there is a leaderboard here as well. The more trophies you collect during the run, the higher you are on the leaderboard. However, you can only attempt a limited number of Survival Runs in a day.

Things I would change about Crash Bandicoot: On the Run

Time to time, the game requires data downloads of 300-350 MB at the time of launching the app. So, if a user does not have a Wi-Fi connection or has a limited data plan, the downloads may keep users from coming back to the game.

The game runs up to 342 MB of downloads each time you launch the app.

The game runs up to 342 MB of downloads each time you launch the app.

I would also make the game a little more challenging.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is fun no doubt, but it’s too easy. The boss battles and challenges around them should keep you on the edge of your seat, but instead, they are an easy combination of run, swipe, spin, dodge, and just tap to kill the monster. Not once was I defeated in these challenges; not because I am that good, but because the game kind of completes the challenge for you.

The game may not challenge you, but it will keep you entertained

At the end of the day, though, I still like to unwind with this game. More than a ‘run’, the game lets you leisurely potter and spin around different islands. It may not challenge you like Crash Bandicoot on a console, but the game will definitely keep you hooked.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PlayStation 5

Resident Evil Village Review: Entertaining survival slasher combines well-worn horror elements into all-round package

May 14, 2021
Resident Evil Village Review: Entertaining survival slasher combines well-worn horror elements into all-round package
Pilot killed as IAF MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Punjab's Moga; third such accident this year

NewsTracker

Pilot killed as IAF MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Punjab's Moga; third such accident this year

May 21, 2021
WazirX trading platform deals with outages as cryptocurrencies dip; opens floodgates for memes on Twitter

Bitcoin

WazirX trading platform deals with outages as cryptocurrencies dip; opens floodgates for memes on Twitter

May 20, 2021
Emilia-Romagna Open: Serena Williams sent packing in second round by Katerina Siniakova

SportsTracker

Emilia-Romagna Open: Serena Williams sent packing in second round by Katerina Siniakova

May 18, 2021
Geneva Open: Roger Federer loses comeback match after two months to Pablo Andujar

SportsTracker

Geneva Open: Roger Federer loses comeback match after two months to Pablo Andujar

May 18, 2021
Roger Federer heads for rethink after comeback defeat to Pablo Andujar at Geneva Open

SportsTracker

Roger Federer heads for rethink after comeback defeat to Pablo Andujar at Geneva Open

May 19, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021