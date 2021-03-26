Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! game launched for both Android and iOS users: All you need to know

The game comes with features like Teams and Survival Runs where players can create a team or join one to interact with other players.


FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 18:01:40 IST

Candy Crush famed video game developer King announced the launch of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! for iOS and Android users in collaboration with Activision Blizzard. With this game, the two companies have collaborated together for the first time.  The game, which is available for free was launched on Thursday, 25 March. As per the press release, players of the game as Crash and Coco will be defeating henchmen of Dr Neo Cortex.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run

King has introduced several features in the new one which was soft-launched in select countries last year. Some of these features are collection runs, base building, crafting and time trials. Along with this, there are also going to be social features like Teams and Survival Runs where they can create a team or join one to interact with other players of the game. They can also compete against each other in the Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! by asynchronous multiplayer runs.

Popular regions from Crash Bandicoot games namely The Lost City, Turtle Woods, The Lab and Temple Ruins will also be a part of the Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!.

Speaking about the worldwide release of the game, Vice President of Game Design at King, Stephen Jarrett said that it has been a labour of love for King to bring the marsupial in a unique and fresh way while also honouring the history of the beloved character. Stephen said, “We wanted to make this the Crashiest Crash game ever!”

President and Chief Operating Officer at Activision Blizzard Daniel Alegre said that they are excited to bring a new mobile experience that combines "Activision’s beloved franchise" with the mobile expertise of King.

