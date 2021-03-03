Wednesday, March 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

The gameplay will also have glimpses from previous Crash Bandicoot games such as the land seen in Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and others.


FP TrendingMar 03, 2021 17:37:34 IST

Upcoming mobile runner game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! has received a new release date. Developer King will be launching the game for both Android and iOS on 25 March. King is a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard and has acted as the publisher of the latest Crash Bandicoot game. It will be an endless runner game set in the same universe of the franchise that aims to bring new social features to the fore. The game is available for pre-registration on Apple's App Store.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run game to launch globally on 25 March for both Android and iOS users

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run

According to a press release by the firm, the new game will have elements inspired from earlier games of the Crash Bandicoot franchise and its launch marks the 25th anniversary of the first Crash game that was released for the first PlayStation in 1996.

Thus, the Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will see the appearance of old and classic characters, antagonists and landscapes all together in a new mobile game. The developer has promised that gamers will get more than 100 hours of gameplay, over 50 bosses, and 12 lands in the latest release.

Interestingly, fans of the Crash Bandicoot universe would be excited for the return of the villain Dr Neo Cortex in the new game. Also, protagonist Crash will get help from his sister Coco in order to foil Cortex's evil plans, defeat his henchmen and save the day in the multiverse. The gameplay will also have glimpses from previous Crash Bandicoot games such as the land seen in Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and others.

The release stated that gamers who sign up for the game before the launch will be eligible to receive an exclusive mobile Blue Hyena Skin on launch day. This skin is also a reference to the fun skin seen before in the Crash universe. The title is going to come with in-game purchases.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

FAU-G

FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

Feb 26, 2021
FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games
PlayStation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected

PlayStation

PlayStation Network suffers outage: Consoles including PS5, PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita affected

Mar 01, 2021
If you noticed your Instagram likes suddenly disappear, you are not alone – it's a bug

Instagram

If you noticed your Instagram likes suddenly disappear, you are not alone – it's a bug

Mar 03, 2021
PUBG: New State is now open for pre-registrations on Google Play: All you need to know

PUBG

PUBG: New State is now open for pre-registrations on Google Play: All you need to know

Feb 26, 2021
Indian government launches Sandes, a WhatsApp-like instant messaging app for government employees

Sandes

Indian government launches Sandes, a WhatsApp-like instant messaging app for government employees

Feb 18, 2021
Clubhouse app: The audio social network is compelling but it also has some very grown-up problems

Clubhouse

Clubhouse app: The audio social network is compelling but it also has some very grown-up problems

Mar 01, 2021

science

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021