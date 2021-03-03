FP Trending

Upcoming mobile runner game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! has received a new release date. Developer King will be launching the game for both Android and iOS on 25 March. King is a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard and has acted as the publisher of the latest Crash Bandicoot game. It will be an endless runner game set in the same universe of the franchise that aims to bring new social features to the fore. The game is available for pre-registration on Apple's App Store.

📢 BIG ANNOUNCEMENT KLAXON 📢 ... but you all knew this anyway didn't you? 😉 pic.twitter.com/oab2Kht4fc — Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (@CrashOnTheRun) March 2, 2021

According to a press release by the firm, the new game will have elements inspired from earlier games of the Crash Bandicoot franchise and its launch marks the 25th anniversary of the first Crash game that was released for the first PlayStation in 1996.

Thus, the Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will see the appearance of old and classic characters, antagonists and landscapes all together in a new mobile game. The developer has promised that gamers will get more than 100 hours of gameplay, over 50 bosses, and 12 lands in the latest release.

Interestingly, fans of the Crash Bandicoot universe would be excited for the return of the villain Dr Neo Cortex in the new game. Also, protagonist Crash will get help from his sister Coco in order to foil Cortex's evil plans, defeat his henchmen and save the day in the multiverse. The gameplay will also have glimpses from previous Crash Bandicoot games such as the land seen in Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and others.

The release stated that gamers who sign up for the game before the launch will be eligible to receive an exclusive mobile Blue Hyena Skin on launch day. This skin is also a reference to the fun skin seen before in the Crash universe. The title is going to come with in-game purchases.