tech2 News Staff

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, better know as CS: GO has gone free-to-play and with that developers, Valve has also made a big new addition — a battle royale mode called 'Danger Zone'.

The introduction of Danger Zone which is a clear marketing grab at some of the Fortnite and PUBG player demographic, lets players enter into a match with up to 18 other players, with the last one standing deemed the victor. For those wondering, CS: GO does have an 'Arms Race' mode which sounds somewhat similar, but Danger Zone is definitely more like PUBG and Fortnite than anything else.

As in other battle royale games, players must find weapons around the map and secure supply drops for special equipment. Players can also take on special challenges in a match en-route to a first-place finish.

Each match lasts about 10 minutes and you can participate alone or in teams of two or three. Each player also gets a bit more health compared to standard modes, so they're better equipped to tank attacks. As pointed out in a report by The Verge, this appears to be something Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment has borrowed from Call of Duty's new battle royale mode named 'Blackout'.

And CS:GO is now free to play! More information about the differences between non-Prime and Prime can be found here: https://t.co/OkFBi6jP3c — CS:GO (@csgo_dev) December 6, 2018

While the new mode has been welcomed by existing players, the decision of making the game free to play has prompted a negative response from many CS: GO players. Players have voiced their resentment on Steam's review page and they demand the developers do something to compensate their expenses into first, purchasing the game and also buying items from the in-game store.

Players are demanding exclusive weapons, skins or a refund for the amount they paid to purchase the game.

Games going free to play as years go by, is not a new phenomenon, and fans to be given a refund for what they paid isn't something that has been seen in the past very often. Those who feel like they've been slighted by the platform certainly have a right to feel that way, but whether the developers decide to do something about it is something nobody knows about.