Xbox Insiders in the US can now use Alexa and Cortana voice commands to control Xbox One systems.

Starting this week, the testers in the US will see a new Xbox Skill, which can be used to power the Xbox One on or off, adjust the volume, launch games and apps, capture screenshots, start and stop Mixer broadcasts, and more.

In order to use Cortana with your Xbox One, sign into the Xbox you want to use the skill with, then sign in to your Microsoft account on your Windows 10 PC to link the skill, and you will be done with the setup.

On the other hand, if you want to use Alexa with your Xbox, you’d need to naturally sign in to your Xbox account, Microsoft account and your Amazon account. Don’t forget to click on ‘enable’ to link the skills. Alexa will then take a few seconds to discover your console, once that is done, simply follow the instructions to pair your console with Alexa, and you are done!

As for compatibility, the the Xbox Skill works with Windows 10 PC, Amazon Echo, Harman Kardon Invoke, Sonos One, Cortana and Alexa apps on iOS and Android.

Like mentioned earlier, the Xbox Skill is being rolled out gradually to only the Xbox Insiders as of now. All users will also soon see this feature, however, there are no timelines on how soon the ‘soon’ will be.