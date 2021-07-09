FP Trending

Colorful Technology Company Limited has announced the launch of its X15-AT gaming laptop. The Colorful X15-AT gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics is priced at $1,199 (Rs 87,735) and will be initially sold by resellers in the Asia-Pacific region this month (July), followed by other regions.

Backed by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processor, the laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB coverage for vivid colors and fluid gameplays. The display has 300 nits peak brightness for a better image experience.

It sports a micro-edge screen design with an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Colorful X15-AT also has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, fast Wi-Fi 6 and a CNC milled aluminum chassis with a 23.9 mm thickness. It weighs 1.93 kg.

The gaming laptop comes with 16 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory that can be extended up to 64 GB. It has high-speed storage with a 512 GB NVMe SSD rated with up to 2400 MB/s speeds.

The Colorful X15-AT gaming laptop has a Storm Blade 3.0 cooling design with dual turbofans along with supersized cooling fins. It also has four cooling vents, a trackpad, and an RGB backlit keyboard. Users can activate Freezing Mode by pressing FN+1 which increases the efficiency of the cooling fans to turbo.

It comes with an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options. The laptop sports a 1.8 mm travel distance and tactile feedback. The gaming laptop has a Leizhenzi-inspired design. For the unversed, Leizhenzi is a powerful thunder god from ancient Chinese mythology.