COBX Masters 2019: Detonator and MVP PK emerge as winners of the esports tournament

The top three teams were rewarded from the $200,000 prize pool of the three-day LAN tournament.

Abhijit DeyApr 10, 2019 10:53:06 IST

The grand finale of the COBX Masters 2019 esports tournament saw some insane gameplay and strategy, leading to the victory of Detonator and MVP PK in Dota 2 and CS:GO respectively. The winners take away the trophy, prize money, respect and new fans from the tournament. From the $200,000 prize pool, the winning teams received $60,000 each whereas the first runners-up (Tigers and Alpha Red) and second runners-up teams were rewarded $20,000 and $10,000 each for their respective games. The LAN event went on for three days at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Fun fact: Both the teams beat their opponents by 2-0 in the grand finals.

COBX Masters 2019.

Fans attending the event also got to participate in a PUBG Mobile tournament that was also organised at the event. There were a few technical difficulties around the online registration of participants, so interested players had to register once again on the spot on a first-come-first-serve basis. It had a prize pool of Rs 2,00,000 and matches were held daily through the three days. However, the highly popular mobile game wasn’t a part of the main tournament. Rajdip Gupta, COBX Founder, believes that PUBG Mobile isn’t really ready for esports because of the “absence of local ranking systems and a proper league structure”, according to an interview with Gadgets 360. This doesn’t necessarily mean that COBX isn’t serious about the game in esports since it already has a professional PUBG Mobile team.

Additionally, fans could buy merchandise in the form of team jerseys. However, only Signify (owned by COBX Gaming – organisers of COBX Masters 2019) merchandise was on sale at the tournament. While this was great for Signify fans, it would have been great if the attendees were able to splurge on the team kits of the other participating teams. After witnessing some incredible gameplay in both Dota 2 and CS:GO, it’s natural that the international teams gained some fresh following from the audience apart from the existing fans.

We asked a few other professional teams participating in the tournament, inquiring about whether an offer was made to allow the sale of its merchandise. Varun Bhavnani, Director of Entity Gaming, said in a statement that they weren’t approached with any such an opportunity. We aren’t sure yet about how the merchandise sales were handled by COBX Gaming. We have reached out to them for more clarity on this and we will be updating this article with their statement.

Attending COBX Masters 2019 was a great experience since some aspects of the tournament were quite similar to international ones. While having multiple analysts and casters isn’t new in Indian esports tournaments, the roster of international talent who were invited clearly showed that they had good experience with big tournaments. Apart from that, the introduction of the teams walking in between the audience, as they cheered and high-fived them, was a beautiful sight to witness. Dota 2 professional player from Tigers, Dendi, was clearly the fan favourite because his introduction got the loudest cheers.

