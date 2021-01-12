Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
CES 2021: LG WebOS 6.0 TVs to get Stadia support that will allow users to play Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21 and more on their TV

part from its game directory of over 130 games, users will be able to purchase games individually or get a subscription to Stadia Pro.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 18:58:43 IST

At CES 2021, LG Electronics announced that some of its 2021 TVs will support Google Stadia. Now the firm has detailed on the specifications in a blog. According to the press release, LG will become the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia gameplay via webOS when the support gets extended in the second half of this year. Thus users of LG TVs will be able to play Stadia games like Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion right off the bat on their television.

The company mentions that no external hardware or game downloads will be required to play the popular titles, except for the Stadia controller. In order to use the service, owners of LG TVs would need to download the Stadia app from the LG Content Store but this facility is applicable for only those countries where Stadia is available.

Apart from its game directory of over 130 games, users will be able to purchase games individually or get a subscription to Stadia Pro. LG is offering high quality immersive gaming experience with 4K resolution and 5.1 channel surround sound. It also supports up to 4K HDR and 60 frames per second to enjoy long hours of gaming without having to own a gaming console.

The initial launch is expected to hit a small number of countries, like the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands. According to LG, the Stadia support will be introduced to its WebOS 6.0 software only at first. However, the support is going to be extended to WebOS 5.0 TVs sometime "later this year".

This means the LG TVs that were released in 2020 will get the Stadia support later in 2021 as WebOS 5.0 only runs on the 2020 launches. But this also crosses out the chance for any older LG TV model to support Google Stadia.

