tech2 News Staff

At CES 2020, Asus has announced a 24.5-inch gaming monitor, which runs at 360 Hz, and is powered by Nvidia’s G-Sync processor.

Asus says that the gaming monitor is the world’s first 360 Hz gaming monitor with G-Sync, and it’s designed with e-sports and competitive gaming in mind. But just how fast is 360 Hz? In the blink of an eye, the ROG Swift 360 Hz has already refreshed an incredible 54 times.

Typically, gaming monitors have 144 Hz and 240 Hz refresh rates. If you compare a 360 Hz refresh rate with a 240 Hz', the former can "draw a whopping 50 percent more frames every second", says Asus.

Called the Asus ROG Swift 360 Hz, the gaming monitor has a 1080 pixels resolution. Meanwhile, Nvidia's G-Sync technology enables the monitor to unlock higher frame rates. According to a report by The Verge, Nvidia has said that higher frame rates "improve target tracking with smoother animations in games, reduce tearing and ghosting, and, obviously, let players see enemies earlier. Any reduction in latency, even just milliseconds, will make a big difference in competitive gaming. This 360Hz monitor displays game frames once every 2.8ms, which can be up to six times faster than a regular monitor or TV."

Nvidia reportedly also claims that the flick shots have been improved by up to 37 percent over a regular 60 Hz monitor.

The Asus ROG Swift 360 Hz gaming monitor will reportedly not be available until “later this year”. Date of launch or pricing has not yet been revealed.

