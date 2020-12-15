Tuesday, December 15, 2020Back to
CD Projekt Red acknowledges Cyberpunk 2077 issue, agrees to give refunds to unhappy buyers

Microsoft reportedly provides Digital Game Product refunds as part of a consistent and reliable buying experience.


FP TrendingDec 15, 2020 17:29:32 IST

CD Projekt Red has finally acknowledged that it misled players by withholding demonstrations of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, adding that customers who purchased the game on either PlayStation Store or Xbox Live could request a refund. Cyberpunk 2077 took to Twitter to apologise to gamers for "not showing the game on best last-gen consoles" before it premiered and thus not allowing players to make more informed decisions.

However, as per an article in TomsHardware, it does not seem CD Projekt Red ran the idea past either Microsoft or Sony. The report adds that several complaints have cropped up with unhappy customers pointing out that they have met with roadblocks in their attempts to secure a refund.

While people have complained to Sony, the report adds that the company responded by saying that its policy does not allow for refunds if the game was already downloaded and played. However, Sony decision could also stem from the fact that the company may not like shelling out what could be an unimaginable amount of money for refunds as a result of CD Projekt's controversy. As per the report, there have been instances when Sony has told players looking for a refund that they will have a functional game in February 2021.

Microsoft has, however, told the publication that they provide Digital Game Product refunds as part of a consistent and reliable buying experience.

The report adds that, however, if though Microsoft has not denied refunds, it will decide whether it will grant one or not based on refund.

