Call of Duty: World War II is the first free PlayStation Plus game for June, starting today

Call of Duty: WWII originally launched in 2017 and was the first game under the series to be set in the World War II era since 2008.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2020 16:31:26 IST

Sony has released its next free PlayStation Plus game for June. PS Plus members can download Call of Duty: WWII from today, 26 May.

Additional details of the PlayStation monthly lineup will be updated by Sony later this week which means Call of Duty: WWII will not be the only freebie in June.

The makers of the game describe Call of Duty: WWII as “a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation.” Gamers land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war.

According to a report by Engadget, Sony has received some flak for its May lineup of Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19.

The report mentioned that Sony usually refreshes its free PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of the month. The latest addition is arriving a week in advance.

A report in Evening Standard mentioned that the Call of Duty: WWII originally launched in 2017 and was the first game under the series to be set in the World War II-era since 2008. The game has a multiplayer zombie mode where gamers have to navigate levels and survive zombies to win the game.

According to a report by Screen Rant, the WWII version does contain the staple Nazi mode which delves into gothic horror and a narrative-driven approach. The game lacks regenerating health, has a distinct progression system and period-authentic armaments and has a totally different feel from Black ops 4 and Modern Warfare.

