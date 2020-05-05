Tuesday, May 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone might soon be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty warzone garnered more than 30 million players within the first two weeks of its launch.


FP TrendingMay 05, 2020 17:05:10 IST

The Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X consoles may get the Call of Duty: Warzone game. The company has been planning to make the game available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for quite some time, GamerGen reported Infinity Ward's Taylor Kurosaki as saying.

He added that as soon as those new gaming consoles are out and available, they will make the game available on them.

According to Gamespot, Infinity Ward may also offer Modern Warfare on the two consoles as the two games exist in the same universe and are built on similar technology.

Call of Duty: Warzone might soon be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare share the same weapons, battle pass, items, gear, among others.

Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone, new battle royale game, has emerged as a very popular game lately. It garnered more than 30 million players within the first two weeks of its launch and in April, it saw the number of gamers crossing 50 million.

Call of Duty thanked players for supporting the game with a tweet, writing, “Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community.”


The game can support up to 50 teams and up to 150 players in the big map consisting of cities and forests. It reportedly has the largest battle royale map. Season 3 of the game was recently unveiled.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch notes for Xbox One, PC and PS4 released: How to download

Apr 29, 2020
Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch notes for Xbox One, PC and PS4 released: How to download

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020