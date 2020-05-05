FP Trending

The Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X consoles may get the Call of Duty: Warzone game. The company has been planning to make the game available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for quite some time, GamerGen reported Infinity Ward's Taylor Kurosaki as saying.

He added that as soon as those new gaming consoles are out and available, they will make the game available on them.

According to Gamespot, Infinity Ward may also offer Modern Warfare on the two consoles as the two games exist in the same universe and are built on similar technology.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare share the same weapons, battle pass, items, gear, among others.

Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone, new battle royale game, has emerged as a very popular game lately. It garnered more than 30 million players within the first two weeks of its launch and in April, it saw the number of gamers crossing 50 million.

Call of Duty thanked players for supporting the game with a tweet, writing, “Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community.”

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community . Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020



The game can support up to 50 teams and up to 150 players in the big map consisting of cities and forests. It reportedly has the largest battle royale map. Season 3 of the game was recently unveiled.

