Call of Duty Warzone bug causes players to randomly lose weapons and cash

A player claimed their armor box had fallen through the floor in an open surface so the glitch can work up at any surface.


FP TrendingAug 18, 2020 09:37:59 IST

A new bug has surfaced in the Call of Duty: Warzone recently. Items such as money and ammunition are vanishing after being dropped on certain locations in the game due to the glitch.

A gamer posted a public service announcement on a community-run subreddit for Warzone on Sunday (16 August) that advised other players from dropping any gun or cash on the stairs. The post also carried a video clip that showed a gun going straight across the stairs into oblivion after getting dropped. The gamer also said that they have lost almost 5,000 cash due to this glitch.

Although the clip talked about the stairs leading to a subway station, various CoD players commented that the same problem persisted in various kinds of stairs. While someone had faced the issue on the stairs of a random house, another player lost important weapons at a staircase outside of the stadium. Another player claimed their armor box had fallen through the floor in an open surface so the glitch can work up at any surface.

As Dotesports points out, players earn the ammunition and money through hard work and sudden loss of cash or armour plates can affect the chances of a team winning or losing by miles. Apart from the guns, money also comes in handy if players of the Call of Duty Warzone aim to make it to the deeper stages of the game. This glitch is hardly a solitary event as another poster on Reddit had shared a sudden invisibility effect while playing Warzone.

According to Dexerto, the developers are yet to respond to the glitch.

