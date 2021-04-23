Friday, April 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty updated with Verdansk ’84, new locations, 1984-theme and more

To match the Black Ops universe more closely, the old Verdansk map has been changed to “Verdansk 84”.


FP TrendingApr 23, 2021 16:06:22 IST

Call of Duty has recently unveiled the new Verdansk map, along with a host of more updates, leaving their fans excited for what’s coming next. To match the Black Ops universe more closely, the old Verdansk map has been changed to “Verdansk 84”. It features several all-new locations while existing locations have new setups with some updates in the environment.

Currently, the game’s map has been designed, dating back to 1984 - the height of the Cold War to align with the most recent CoD game. While the overall look of the map feels the same in Season 3, the names of many locations have changed.

According to Call of Duty site Charlie Intel, here is a brief rundown of the new locations:

1. Verdansk Airport — Updated with a second floor that enables the airport's control tower-less OP.

2. Gora Summit — Same map from OG Black Ops with working cable cars that move between buildings and down to the ground.

3. Airplane Factory — A new location that features interior and exterior locations.

4. Verdansk Stadium — A classic American football stadium that is still under construction.

5. Old Mine — A new location in the northwest of the map, below the Summit (previously, old dam).

6. Grid Array — A massive structure that is an absolute adventure for snipers.

7. Karst Salt Mines — Previously located in the NE section of the map, Quarry now has all the locations open.

8. Downtown — The map’s less dense area made for hide-and-seek when the final circle closed there. Updated with head-to-head combat for the final circle.

9. Superstore — Features New layout, new content, new feel, less camp friendly.

10. The Gulag — A liberal area for easy movement. The players can access the second floor on the side of the arena.

11. Stadium —The field is beleaguered with heavy machinery and large crates. Still, under construction, there is a large gap in the stands where construction hasn't finished.

Along with the new and updated POIs, places like Apartments, Hills and Promenade now feature new areas from the previous Black Ops Cold War theme. The game features the filly-committed Raven Software. The Battle Pass has also been reset with many new weapons, modes, and skins.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Activision to announce new Call of Duty game this May

Apr 23, 2012
Activision to announce new Call of Duty game this May
Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch notes for Xbox One, PC and PS4 released: How to download

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch notes for Xbox One, PC and PS4 released: How to download

Apr 29, 2020
Activision sued for reaping billions on 'Call of Duty' without taking trademark permission from Humvee

Activision

Activision sued for reaping billions on 'Call of Duty' without taking trademark permission from Humvee

Nov 09, 2017
Call of Duty Mobile to receive two new multiplayer Modern Warfare maps soon: Report

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile to receive two new multiplayer Modern Warfare maps soon: Report

Jul 28, 2020
New Call of Duty Game Next Year

New Call of Duty Game Next Year

Nov 09, 2009
You Decide How CoD 4's Box Should Look

You Decide How CoD 4's Box Should Look

Jul 23, 2007

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021