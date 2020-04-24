FP Trending

Call of Duty: Mobile will host an esports tournament in partnership with Sony Mobile. The competition is named Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020. Qualifiers will start from 30 April. The total prize money for the championship is more than $1 million in total prizes, reported The Verge. The prize includes both cash and in-game cosmetics.

The game will feature multiple modes of play, fan-favorite maps, weapons, and characters from both the Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchises.

The qualifiers will last till 24 May. The competition will commence after.

🚨 Esports is officially coming to Call of Duty: Mobile! 🚨 Check back soon for more news and specifics. For now, practice up and get ready. pic.twitter.com/ziwsqRG4No — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 22, 2020

According to IGN India, to take part in the championship, you must be 18-years-old or above, and need to be ranked ‘veteran’ or higher in multiplayer.

How the tournament works

For each of the four weekends between 30 April and 24 May, gamers can play in the qualifier round. They will have to click on ‘Sign Up’ in the game to go live. The first ten ranked games they play will get them tournament points. The points are directly proportional to the rank.

To qualify for stage 2 they will require 80 points within the first ten ranked matches on any weekend.

According to Call of Duty’s website, “Players must compete on an eligible handset and may not use an external device or attachment of any kind that modifies the game's controls without the express consent of the Administration.”

