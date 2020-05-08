FP Trending

Video game publisher Activision Publishing revealed that a new “premium” Call of Duty game was on track for release later this year. Moreover, two other games “based on library IP” are also being developed.

The news was revealed with the company’s recent financial call. It covered the points of supporting employees, bringing players and fans together, and serving communities. Activision maintained that despite “nearly all” employees working from home, the firm expected to deliver a “robust slate of content” in 2020.

Apart from Call of Duty 2020, Activision will bring out World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, carry out “regional testing” of new mobile games and manage ongoing “live operations” of the other titles.

During its earnings call, Activision said that the next premium release of Call of Duty, plus two titles based on Activision library IP are on track for release in 2020. pic.twitter.com/7e1xwFw6Na — Gematsu (@gematsucom) May 5, 2020

No date or schedule for the CoD title has been confirmed. Activision Blizzard executives have not disclosed what are the two games based on Activision IPs that are to be released this year.

In the earnings call on 5 May, Daniel Alegre, the recently appointed president and chief operating officer of Activision Blizzard, said Call of Duty’s 2020 title “already looks great”. The company has seen great profits with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone in recent months. While Modern Warfare garnered huge sales, Warzone bagged 60 million players.

According to a report by Games Radar, the new Call of Duty could be a Black Ops reboot. Treyarch is reportedly working on the 2020 game with Sledgehammer Games. Leaks suggested that the game will be set during the Cold War, implementing settings of both in Korea and Vietnam.

As far as the unnamed titles are concerned, experts put their bets on Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. While the main series of Crash released way back in 2008 and deserves a release now; a Spyro game is perfect to be picked up from where the Spyro Reignited Trilogy left gamers.

