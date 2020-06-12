FP Trending

The latest installment of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been launched. It has brought with it a number of changes to the Warzone battle royale spinoff as well.

The new season was initially slated for a 3 June release but got delayed due to the worldwide protests following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. The game developer – Infinity Ward – made the official announcement of the revised release date on Wednesday evening.

In a series of tweets, Infinity Ward community manager Ashton Williams said that the Season 4 download is "going to be large", adding, "In order to reduce the overall disc space that MW and WZ take up, we're compressing a bunch of assets. Once installed, the S4 launch will only take up an additional 4 GB on consoles for all of the new content."

Williams went on to add in a separate tweet that the developer is “continuing to sweep all assets to make size reductions where we can, and also further optimise future patches for size.”

According to the company blog, Warzone players will see three substantial changes to the core mode. The game is getting three randomised events that can take place in the middle of any match and go on to affect the course of the fight. There is the Jailbreak, which involves the resurrection of every player who has been killed in the game.

The second is Fire Sale which will see a temporary decrease in price of station items by up to 80 percent for 60 seconds. The last one is Supply Chopper which will randomly drop coveted loot for gamers in matches if one is able to safely take it down and claim the rewards. Warzone is also getting a juggernaut-specific game mode. Season 4 also includes Captain Price as one of the season's new skins. An established character in the original trilogy, he will be seen as an important figure in the new game as well.