Wednesday, April 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch notes for Xbox One, PC and PS4 released: How to download

The Call of Duty update has fixed the issue of some watches, which were appearing on the wrong direction when gesturing.


FP TrendingApr 29, 2020 16:17:31 IST

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward have revealed details about the COD Modern Warfare 1.20 patch for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

According to Activision, this week’s update of Modern Warfare will have two separate downloads in order to complete the update.

Once the update is live, players will download the patch as normal. After the completion of download, players will have to restart the game to access all modes of Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch notes for Xbox One, PC and PS4 released: How to download

The COD Modern Warfare 1.20 patch notes include a fix for a bug where earlier PC players using a Vega64 GPU could see corrupted outlines around their character models and weapons. It has also fixed a bug where selecting the USEF 1 skin for the Mil-Sim Operator saw the default skin in Co-op.

The patch has also adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle in Warzone, fixed a bug where the “Hard Wired” skin for Alex would appear in thermals while ‘Cold Blooded’ is equipped.

It has also fixed the issue of some watches, which were appearing on the wrong direction when gesturing. The problem where players were losing the ability to pick their favourite faction in the game has also been resolved. A number of other issues have been resolved by the patch as well.

Call of Duty Mobile recently revealed that it will soon be getting a new map called 'Rust'. It is a small-sized map set in an oil yard in the desert. The classic Rust map first appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Mobile to soon introduce Rust map, here are some basic tips that will help you excel the game

Apr 28, 2020
Call of Duty Mobile to soon introduce Rust map, here are some basic tips that will help you excel the game
Call of Duty to organise an e-sport tournament starting 30 April with a $1 million prize pool

Call of Duty

Call of Duty to organise an e-sport tournament starting 30 April with a $1 million prize pool

Apr 24, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020