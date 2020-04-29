FP Trending

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward have revealed details about the COD Modern Warfare 1.20 patch for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

According to Activision, this week’s update of Modern Warfare will have two separate downloads in order to complete the update.

Once the update is live, players will download the patch as normal. After the completion of download, players will have to restart the game to access all modes of Modern Warfare.

The COD Modern Warfare 1.20 patch notes include a fix for a bug where earlier PC players using a Vega64 GPU could see corrupted outlines around their character models and weapons. It has also fixed a bug where selecting the USEF 1 skin for the Mil-Sim Operator saw the default skin in Co-op.

The patch has also adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle in Warzone, fixed a bug where the “Hard Wired” skin for Alex would appear in thermals while ‘Cold Blooded’ is equipped.

It has also fixed the issue of some watches, which were appearing on the wrong direction when gesturing. The problem where players were losing the ability to pick their favourite faction in the game has also been resolved. A number of other issues have been resolved by the patch as well.

Call of Duty Mobile recently revealed that it will soon be getting a new map called 'Rust'. It is a small-sized map set in an oil yard in the desert. The classic Rust map first appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

