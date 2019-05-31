Friday, May 31, 2019Back to
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is going to reboot of the CoD franchise, not a remake or sequel

The single-player campaign is making a comeback and the game is also going to support cross-play.

tech2 News StaffMay 31, 2019 19:28:48 IST

Activision has revealed a new trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is going to be a reboot to the CoD franchise. However, the gameplay looks completely new and doesn’t really give off the feeling of a typical CoD game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Developed by Infinity Ward, the trailer has a hyper-realistic and raw tonality to it. The new game definitely isn’t a sequel. Going by a report in The Verge, since it still has the same elements, it’s called just Modern Warfare. Campaign missions are back, and Activision is saying that it’s going to be “emotionally charged and intense”. Players will start as tier-one soldiers fighting along with a team of international special forces across European cities and in the Middle East.

Apart from a single-player campaign, Modern Warfare is going to include online multiplayer and co-op missions. The trailer claims that all the clips were in-game footage, and by the looks of it, the game looks beautiful and realistic. Nvidia confirmed that the game will be coming out with support for DirectX real-time ray tracing, but we aren’t sure what kind of ray tracing it is going to use.

Once an iconic FPS franchise, Call of Duty’s appeal has been on something of a decline for almost a decade now. From memory, the last overall good CoD game had been Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that came out 10 years ago. Will the upcoming game be able to get the franchise back to its glory days? We’ll find out by the end of this year. Activision will probably release more gameplay footage during E3 2019.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes out on PC (Blizzard Battle.net), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 25 October this year.

