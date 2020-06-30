Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 released on PS4, Xbox One and PC

The new Call of Duty update includes the Cheshire Park multiplayer map and a new sniper rifle.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 18:37:59 IST

American video game developer Infinity Ward has released the Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the battle royale game Warzone. The patch is out on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Infinity Ward posted about it on Twitter asking gamers to read up on what is coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 released on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Call of Duty

According to a report in Gamespot, the update weighs between 22 and 36 GB and console players must download the patch in addition to a second update of around 3.5 GB. It adds that Free-to-play warzone players will see a 22 to 30 GB update.

The report also mentions that a new limited-time Warzone mode addition is for 200 players and the update has a new Juggernaut Royale mode as well as a series of weapon balance changes.

As per the patch notes released by Infinity Ward, upon activation, players and their squad will be directed to a nearby station where on reaching within the time limit, they will get a discount on buy station purchases.

Special operations included in the updated patch notes include improved effectiveness of decoy grenade against most types of enemy soldiers and the fixing of issues where trucks would appear without enemies inside of them.

All the updates regarding the new patch notes can be read here.

The new update also includes the Cheshire Park multiplayer map and a new sniper rifle. It also has the downgrading of the gun Grau.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Mobile to receive Gulag map and a Gunfight mode by the end of June

Jun 16, 2020
Call of Duty: Mobile to receive Gulag map and a Gunfight mode by the end of June
Marvel’s Avengers game to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season

Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers game to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season

Jun 24, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020