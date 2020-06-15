Monday, June 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone gets new patch: Here is all you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warzone has got in-match events that are expected to radically shake up the battle royale matches.


FP TrendingJun 15, 2020 13:10:47 IST

American video game developer Infinity Ward has brought a new patch to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone to fix some bugs. The games recently received an update in the form of the Season 4 launch.

With the introduction of the patch, players will now not appear outside the map in Scrapyard and in-match events will occur at the right frequency in Warzone. Earlier, they were experiencing an issue that spawned them outside of the map's combat area when in the specific arena.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone gets new patch: Here is all you need to know

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Some players with the Battle Pass were unable to use the content they were unlocking. The patch has addressed this problem and they will be able to unlock things as expected.

The developer might have decided to fix the issues as new update brought some unexpected challenges.

The update has come up with new content for both the games. Warzone has got in-match events that are expected to radically shake up the battle-royale matches.

Apart from the content, the fourth season has a huge download size of 34.7 GB. This is prompting some users to uninstall the games since they consume so much space.

According to GameRantthe developer is working to resolve the download size issue.

The season 4 brings features like new Modern Warfare maps and a new Warzone Rumble mode, among others. In the rumble mode, two teams of 50 players can fight against with each other.

Modern Warfare will also be getting both Team Defender and All or Nothing mode

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 is now available for download: Here is all you need to know

Jun 12, 2020
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 is now available for download: Here is all you need to know
Call of Duty: Mobile to get new map and vehicles in next update, expected to release next week

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile to get new map and vehicles in next update, expected to release next week

Jun 01, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020