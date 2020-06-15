FP Trending

American video game developer Infinity Ward has brought a new patch to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone to fix some bugs. The games recently received an update in the form of the Season 4 launch.

With the introduction of the patch, players will now not appear outside the map in Scrapyard and in-match events will occur at the right frequency in Warzone. Earlier, they were experiencing an issue that spawned them outside of the map's combat area when in the specific arena.

A patch is rolling out now to fix a few bugs in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone:

· Fix to help prevent spawning out of the map on Scrapyard

· Fix for some players who were unable to use content unlocked via Battle Pass

· Fix for the frequency of In-Match events occurring in Warzone — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 13, 2020

Some players with the Battle Pass were unable to use the content they were unlocking. The patch has addressed this problem and they will be able to unlock things as expected.

The developer might have decided to fix the issues as new update brought some unexpected challenges.

The update has come up with new content for both the games. Warzone has got in-match events that are expected to radically shake up the battle-royale matches.

Apart from the content, the fourth season has a huge download size of 34.7 GB. This is prompting some users to uninstall the games since they consume so much space.

According to GameRant, the developer is working to resolve the download size issue.

The season 4 brings features like new Modern Warfare maps and a new Warzone Rumble mode, among others. In the rumble mode, two teams of 50 players can fight against with each other.

Modern Warfare will also be getting both Team Defender and All or Nothing mode