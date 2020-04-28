Tuesday, April 28, 2020Back to
Call of Duty Mobile to soon introduce Rust map, here are some basic tips that will help you excel the game

Call of Duty Mobile is going to host an esports tournament in partnership with Sony Mobile, starting this Thursday.


FP TrendingApr 28, 2020 09:47:31 IST

Call of Duty Mobile will soon get a new map called ‘Rust’. The screenshot of the upcoming map has been released by game developer Activision along with other details. The classic Rust map first appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

According to Activision, Rust is a small-sized map set in an oil yard in the desert. The map will have a large central tower which overlooks a field of pipes, fuel, shipping containers and other industrial features.

Call of Duty Mobile to soon introduce Rust map, here are some basic tips that will help you excel the game

Image: Activision

Players will be able to climb the ladder and reach the top.

The pipeline in the map splits in two directions. One goes towards the tower's middle platform and the other goes out against the north fence towards an oil derrick. The map promises a lot of action around the oil derrick, from sharpshooters on the top of the structure to enemies on the ground using it for cover.

Activision has asked players to get familiar with the central tower, which is the dominant structure of the map.
Call of Duty Mobile players are also recommended to use assault rifle in their first matches in this map for versatile attacking options. Also, one should make sure to use smoke grenades to move fast through volatile areas.

Activision has shared a few basic tips to get started with the new Rust map. It has said that players should position themselves by the derrick when the fight for survival is underway.

Players should get on top of the tower when it is clear of enemies. Till then, one should stay below the tower for cover.

To read on more tips and details about the Rust map, click here

Call of Duty Mobile is going to host an esports tournament in partnership with Sony Mobile. The competition, named Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020, will start from Thursday.

