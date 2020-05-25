Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
Call of Duty: Mobile to soon get Gulag where players will get a chance to re-deploy themselves

Last month, CoD Mobile unveiled its new cowboy-themed season Once Upon a Time in Rust back.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2020 17:14:59 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile has confirmed that it is soon going to add Warzone’s Gulag. Players who lose their life on the battlefield are sent to the Gulag, where they receive a chance to get redeployed in the warzone by defeating others in one-on-one battle.

Call of Duty: Mobile being played on Redmi 8A. (Image: tech2)

Posting a short clip on Twitter showing a row of filthy sinks in the Gulag under blinking fluorescent lights, Call of Duty: Mobile wrote, “Caution: Slippery when wet. Coming soon to #CODMobile!”

A report by Dexerto.com mentioned that with COD: Mobile taking some of the best features from popular titles, it seems Gulag could be following Rust, Crash and Standoff on the mobile version of the game.

CoD Mobile on 20 May released the season seven update for test server so that developers could get some of its shortcomings removed before it goes live. The test servers were updated with references to the Gulag.

As per Gamespot, gameplay videos posted on YouTube show that Gulag will be a new map in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Last month, CoD Mobile unveiled its new cowboy-themed season Once Upon a Time in Rust back. It added a new class and more challenges to Season 6 last week.

Players can now earn a new class, called Poltergeist, for its Battle Royale mode by completing a multi-step challenge. This class and its two abilities let players use stealth to avoid and flank opponents when the moment is right.

The new seasonal challenges require players to complete multiple missions to earn new weapons.

