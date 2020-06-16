Tuesday, June 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile to receive Gulag map and a Gunfight mode by the end of June

With the introduction of the Gulag map, players will get a chance to get redeployed in a warzone.


FP TrendingJun 16, 2020 12:14:14 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile last month confirmed that it was soon going to introduce Warzone’s Gulag. Now, the developers of the game have revealed that the Gulag map is tied to the upcoming Gunfight mode that is going to be released in late June.

In a post on Reddit, the developers said, “Keep an eye out for more details about that in other community updates and get ready to try Gunfight mode, and Gulag, later this month.”

Call of Duty: Mobile to receive Gulag map and a Gunfight mode by the end of June

Call od Duty

With the introduction of the Gulag map, players will get a chance to get redeployed in a warzone. Those who lose their lives fighting in a battlefield are sent to Gulag, where they get an opportunity to revive themselves by defeating others in a one-on-one battle.

COD: Mobile in May dropped hints about the Gulag by posting a short clip on Twitter. The clip showed a row of filthy sinks in the Gulag under blinking fluorescent lights.

The game’s seventh season, Radioactive Agent, has recently been released. Season 7 includes “new modes, an expanded Battle Royale map, earnable functional weapons, new skins for your favourite soldiers, more events like Radiated Sector, and more.”

Launching Radioactive Agent, Activision informed that in the game “Gulag is the latest Gunfight mode map, previously known as 2v2 Showdown mode.”

The new season has also brought change to the Battle Pass systems. This feature will allow players to progress along a single stream of content.

Radioactive Agent also expands the Battle Royale map. It now has seven new and diverse areas ― Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, Ski Town, Heat, and Frigid Wetlands.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile to get new map and vehicles in next update, expected to release next week

Jun 01, 2020
Call of Duty: Mobile to get new map and vehicles in next update, expected to release next week
Call of Duty postpones new seasons and updates to make way for protesters 'to be seen and heard'

Call of Duty

Call of Duty postpones new seasons and updates to make way for protesters 'to be seen and heard'

Jun 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020