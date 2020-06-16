FP Trending

Call of Duty: Mobile last month confirmed that it was soon going to introduce Warzone’s Gulag. Now, the developers of the game have revealed that the Gulag map is tied to the upcoming Gunfight mode that is going to be released in late June.

In a post on Reddit, the developers said, “Keep an eye out for more details about that in other community updates and get ready to try Gunfight mode, and Gulag, later this month.”

With the introduction of the Gulag map, players will get a chance to get redeployed in a warzone. Those who lose their lives fighting in a battlefield are sent to Gulag, where they get an opportunity to revive themselves by defeating others in a one-on-one battle.

COD: Mobile in May dropped hints about the Gulag by posting a short clip on Twitter. The clip showed a row of filthy sinks in the Gulag under blinking fluorescent lights.

The game’s seventh season, Radioactive Agent, has recently been released. Season 7 includes “new modes, an expanded Battle Royale map, earnable functional weapons, new skins for your favourite soldiers, more events like Radiated Sector, and more.”

Launching Radioactive Agent, Activision informed that in the game “Gulag is the latest Gunfight mode map, previously known as 2v2 Showdown mode.”

The new season has also brought change to the Battle Pass systems. This feature will allow players to progress along a single stream of content.

Radioactive Agent also expands the Battle Royale map. It now has seven new and diverse areas ― Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, Ski Town, Heat, and Frigid Wetlands.