Call of Duty: Mobile to get new map and vehicles in next update, expected to release next week

The map in the upcoming update might have seven sections including Downtown, Black Market, Sanitarium and so on.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2020 18:33:37 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile will be getting new areas for combat as its battle royale map will be getting a major overhaul in the next update. Apart from this, the game is bringing in new vehicles as well.

Call of Duty: Mobile posted a message on Twitter yesterday to inform about the new changes in the game. Sharing a video, Call of Duty: Mobile wrote, “More places, more action! A deeper dive in the new locations being added to #CODMobile Battle Royale next week!”⁣

Call of Duty: Mobile to get new map and vehicles in next update, expected to release next week

Call of Duty

The video in the tweet compares the old map to the new. The map in the upcoming update will have seven sections, Downtown, Black Market, Sanitarium, Frigid Wetland, Ski Town, and Heat, reported GameRant.

The Season 7 update for the game is expected to be released on 4 June.

The multiplayer game has got a slew of new additions over the past few months, while almost no content has been released for the battle royale mode. Rapid Fire Mode, which is currently available in Multiplayer on Call of Duty: Mobile, will remain till 4 June.

Call of Duty: Mobile recently confirmed that it is soon going to add Warzone’s Gulag. This will allow players who lose their life on the battlefield to revive themselves. When they die on the battlefield, receive a chance to get redeployed in the warzone by defeating others in one-on-one battle.

In April, CoD Mobile unveiled its new cowboy-themed season Once Upon a Time in Rust back. It added a new class and more challenges to Season 6 last week.

