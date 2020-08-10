Monday, August 10, 2020Back to
Call of Duty: Mobile season 9 update to bring Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 map and more

Last Refuge and Now or Never are the two new events that will be added in the new Call of Duty season.


FP TrendingAug 10, 2020 13:27:47 IST

The Season 9 update for Call of Duty (CoD) Mobile is here and it is going to bring some huge advances and changes. Hailed as being "massive", the community update will be dropping in the upcoming week.

CoD Mobile announced its arrival and elaborated on the many features it will offer. These will include the Gunsmith, Shipment 1944 map and some crucial changes to the battle royale mode.

Call of Duty Mobile. Image: Call of Duty

The company said that they were taking their time to come out with the release to ensure everything is bug free. "We are just taking some extra time to make that all happen and to make sure everyone has an equally amazing experience on launch day. All that we ask is for your patience and for you to join us in getting excited about all of the fantastic features and content in this update".

Of the several extended modes, events and playlists that are going to be launched, the Katana Kill event and Juggernaut mode are going to be one of the most exciting ones. On the other hand, Capture the Flag mode, Sticks and Stones, Gulag Playlist, Days of Summer event and Highrise Only Playlist are all going to see an update.

There are two new events waiting to roll out ― Last Refuge and Now or Never. CoD advises users to get ready for Gunsmith for both of these events.

Gunsmith is the "game-changing" feature that has debuted in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare earlier. This basically allows players to build a weapon and save the changes so they do not have to customise it everytime.

Along with the information revealed in the community update, there came some additional announcement from CoD Mobile's Twitter handle.


Furthermore, a new 10v10 mode is coming in the next season. This means that there will be "more players on any given map".

