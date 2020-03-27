Friday, March 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes released, update to launch in April

The new Call of Duty : Mobile Season 4 will include new battle pass, latest modes and maps.


FP TrendingMar 27, 2020 16:10:57 IST

The new patch notes for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 have been released by Tencent's Timi Studio on 26 March. According to the new patch notes, season 4 will be launching in April and will include new battle pass, latest modes and maps.

The new ranked season will run from 1 April to 1 June and will include a number of improvements and new rewards. The update will include a new Battle Pass, new MP modes and a new Warfare mode, among others.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes released, update to launch in April

Call of Duty: Mobile.

Season 4 will see Industrial Revolution themed weapons and equipment, including Epic weapon ‘Man-o-War’, and Epic soldier ‘Ruin’. The new Battle pass and season will be titled Steel Legion.

Lt. Commander David Mason, Code Name: SECTION, who was a part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 will also be seen in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4.

The game is slated to have a new score streak called Shock RC which detects and disables nearby enemies with an electric shock.

The new season would see multiplayer modes called Gun Game and 2v2 showdown.

As per a Reddit update, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt in the fourth season, while weapons like UL736 LMG and HS2126 Shotgun have been added to the battle royale mode as lootable.

Season 4 also comes with a slew of bug fixes, optimised movement, and a number of other modifications.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus

From PUBG to Call of Duty: 5 online games you can play with your friends during coronavirus lockdown

Mar 24, 2020
From PUBG to Call of Duty: 5 online games you can play with your friends during coronavirus lockdown

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020