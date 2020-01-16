tech2 News Staff

Tencent is rolling out an update that introduces the Season 3 of Call of Duty: Mobile. This season is called 'The future is now' and it brings many new additions with new modes and changes to the existing ones. While ranked mode and multiplayer mode received few updates, the next season is ramping up battle royale with a new time-limited 20v20 mode.

The biggest update is Battle Pass Season 3 that will go on until the next month. It consists of Premium and free Battle Pass rewards where the price of the Premium pass has been lowered. The Battle Pass tiers have been reduced to 50 and new Neon technology weapons will be available for a limited time including neon special effects.

Multiplayer mode is getting a new time-limited mode called Rapid Fire that has faster scorestreaks, shorter Operator Skill cooldowns and unlimited ammo. It’s also introducing two new maps including Scrapyard and Cage.

The Ranked Mode brings new rewards, weapons from Black Ops III, Yellow Snakes Camo series and several improvements. Battle Royale Mode will get a new battle arena and a time-limited 20v20 mode that will fast-paced. There will be a new motorcycle and a Battle Royale class as well.

More updates have been introduced into the mobile game such as TDM being unlockable at level 3, a new mechanism to climb down ladders, increased firing stability of certain weapons and many more.

