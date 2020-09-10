Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
Call of Duty Mobile season 10 'The Hunt' announced: All you need to know

New Pine map is coming to the Call of Duty Mobile in the form of a new Gunfight map.


FP TrendingSep 10, 2020 16:34:29 IST

Fans of Call of Duty Mobile can rejoice as the date for season 10 has been confirmed by Activision. The latest season is dropping this week and has been titled ‘The Hunt’.

CoD tweeted a short teaser video that shows players on a hunt in a jungle setting.

Call of Duty Mobile season 10 The Hunt announced: All you need to know

Call of Duty Mobile Map Snpshhot

Ahead of the season’s release, CoD Mobile had a number of announcements, one of which was that popular maps Terminal and Pine, both are coming to the 10th season of CoD Mobile.

While the arrival of the Terminal was being speculated for quite a long time now, the confirmation surely settles the deal. The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was seen on the public test servers, along with Shipment back in July.

On the other hand, Pine is coming to the CoD Mobile in the form of a new Gunfight map.

According to GameRant, the map has been taken from the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare series and features a small zone filled with pine trees. It will be extremely suitable for the close range encounters that are a characteristic of the Gunfight mode (also known as the 2 v 2 mode).

The mobile version of the popular game had received the Gulag map in the Gunfight mode earlier.

There has been lots of speculations about the new skins being released in the upcoming season. A popular CoD leak account on Twitter has given details about four characters till now. They are going to be Makarov, Outrider, Mara and Ghost Mace.

Also, a Frank Woods skin was also spotted in the Korean version of the game.

He was spotted in a Thai version earlier. There is a chance that the character is released in Mobile soon.

 

 

