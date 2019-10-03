tech2 News Staff

Activision's latest Call of Duty: Mobile has been available for global audiences to download since 1 October and you can already see the rising popularity of the game.

A new report by Sensor Tower has stated that the game has been downloaded over 20 million times and India is leading the charts. Out of the total downloads, 14 percent have been from India while the US comes in second with 9 percent downloads.

“Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up more than $2 million spent on 20 million installs so far, according to Sensor Tower estimates. This includes Activision and Garena’s versions of the game,” said Sensor Tower in a report.

Call of Duty: Mobile is supposed to bring all the familiar elements from the franchise to mobile devices while adding certain new elements that are common in the mobile gaming ecosystem. The game will pack maps from Modern Warfare, including Crash and Crossfire, and also from Black Ops like Nuketown and Hijacked.

While Team Deathmatch is the more popular game mode on the other gaming platforms for the franchise, Battle Royale is the current hottest first-person shooter mode in mobile games. Naturally, CoD: Mobile will also have this mode where 100 players will drop into a large map and survive until the end. It will support solo, duo, and four-player squad modes where they will have access to several kinds of vehicles including an ATV, helicopter, and raft. There will be first-person and third-person view modes as well.

Although CoD: Mobile could receive an overwhelming response in the west, as mentioned earlier it will face immense competition from PUBG Mobile in Asia, especially in India and South-East Asia. India alone reportedly has over 50 million PUBG Mobile players and it could be incredibly difficult to make players switch to a new battle royale game.