Call of Duty Mobile might get a 'Halloween' Standoff map in the season 11 update

There could be the inclusion of a Night Mode to Multiplayer maps and developers have confirmed that they are working on it.


FP TrendingOct 05, 2020 15:39:51 IST

Call of Duty Mobile is barely days away from releasing the Season 11 update, which incidentally coincides with Halloween and the game's first-anniversary update. It seems that this year, Call of Duty: Mobile gamers will receive something special for Halloween. Call of Duty: Mobile will be once again giving gamers Black Ops 2’s Standoff map in time for the new season. The game's official Twitter account recently posted an image teasing the map. While COD: Mobile did not confirm anything as such, one can clearly see Jack-o-Lanterns scattered around the area as well as the looming pumpkin-headed figure in the center of the image. They captioned the image, "Something spooky lurks this way... Coming to #CODMobile in the next season!"

As per a report in The Gamer, Call of Duty: Mobile's upcoming Season 11 begins in the middle of October. However, Activision seems to not be divulging any details. This could be because Season 11 will be the first new season following Call of Duty: Mobile’s one-year anniversary on 1 October.

As per an earlier report by Digit, there could be the inclusion of a Night Mode to Multiplayer maps and developers have confirmed on Reddit that they are working on the same. The new mode should add a tactical challenge as players will not have the same level of visibility as compared to daytime. There are chances of new weapons being introduced as well. In a response to a Reddit query, COD: Mobile developers said that there were multiple weapons coming in across various categories.

