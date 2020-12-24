Thursday, December 24, 2020Back to
Call of Duty Mobile India Cup: Loco and Activision Blizzard partner to announce a gaming tournament with a prize pool of Rs 35 lakh

The total prize pool for this is Rs 10 Lakhs, of which Rs 5 Lakhs will be given to the team who seals the first position.


FP TrendingDec 24, 2020 09:57:06 IST

Loco, India’s esports and game streaming platform, has collaborated with video game publishing giant - Activision Blizzard to host the country's biggest Call of Duty Mobile tournament. The prize pool of the tournament will be Rs 35 lakhs. As per the release, Call of Duty Mobile India Cup will be live on Loco and the event will comprise two tournaments including Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open and Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro. The registrations for the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Open tournament has begun.

Teams from across the country can sign up and compete against each other in 5 versus 5 matches in an open qualifier format. Each team must have five players. Willing and eligible teams can register at codmindiacup.com.

The total prize pool for this is Rs 10 Lakhs, of which Rs 5 Lakhs will be given to the team who seals the first position. The remaining amount will be divided amongst teams between the second and eighth position.

As many as 16 teams who qualify in the tournament will advance to the next level - Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro. In this level, players will be accompanied by India’s top professional Call of Duty Mobile teams to play 5 vs 5 matches in a league format.

Top illustrious teams including Team Mayhem and Team IND have been invited for Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro.

The composite prize pool of the 5 versus 5 matches in Call of Duty Mobile India Cup Pro is Rs 25 Lakhs. The winning team will be awarded Rs 10 lakh, those who secure the second and third position will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. The rest of the money will be shared amongst the teams between the fourth and eighth position.

