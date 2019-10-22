Tuesday, October 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween Update with new spooky map reskin is now live

Players are eligible for a free battle crate and epic weapon XP just for updating the game.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2019 16:37:28 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile finally has its Halloween update up and running on all platforms. The new update brings a reskinned Standoff map, that is originally from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Additionally, there are several small rewards arriving with the new update including a free weapon, limited-time game mode, new skills, and many more.

Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween Update with new spooky map reskin is now live

Call of Duty: Mobile.

The spooky map will be available in team deathmatch, search and destroy, and domination modes. It’s the regular Standoff map that has been given a Halloween overhaul with jack-o-lanterns, thorny vines, and orange lights, and the map is now in the night time with a full moon in the background. Developer Activision posted the full details on Reddit and on its blog.

Here’s the full changelog of the Halloween update:

  • Receive a battle crate and epic weapon XP card (500 XP) for updating
  • Free weapon during a Halloween login event
  • Experience Halloween with all new in-game themes and music
  • Standoff MP map gets a spooky look
  • Earn the brand-new Sparrow Operator Skill!
  • Limited time Hard Point game mode
  • Brand new Battle Royal chip: Airborne
  • New looks for your favourite weapons, items, and Operators
  • Halloween themed ID collection event
  • Molotov Cocktail Scorestreak is now available

There are some balance changes introduced with the Halloween update as well. The close-range damage on Type 25 has been slightly reduced and the hip-fire performance on Type 25 has been adjusted.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Mobile sees a bumper week with 100 million downloads across Android and iOS

Oct 09, 2019
Call of Duty Mobile sees a bumper week with 100 million downloads across Android and iOS
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drops loot boxes and opts for a battle pass

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drops loot boxes and opts for a battle pass

Oct 18, 2019

science

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019