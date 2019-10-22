tech2 News Staff

Call of Duty: Mobile finally has its Halloween update up and running on all platforms. The new update brings a reskinned Standoff map, that is originally from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Additionally, there are several small rewards arriving with the new update including a free weapon, limited-time game mode, new skills, and many more.

The spooky map will be available in team deathmatch, search and destroy, and domination modes. It’s the regular Standoff map that has been given a Halloween overhaul with jack-o-lanterns, thorny vines, and orange lights, and the map is now in the night time with a full moon in the background. Developer Activision posted the full details on Reddit and on its blog.

Here’s the full changelog of the Halloween update:

Receive a battle crate and epic weapon XP card (500 XP) for updating

Free weapon during a Halloween login event

Experience Halloween with all new in-game themes and music

Standoff MP map gets a spooky look

Earn the brand-new Sparrow Operator Skill!

Limited time Hard Point game mode

Brand new Battle Royal chip: Airborne

New looks for your favourite weapons, items, and Operators

Halloween themed ID collection event

Molotov Cocktail Scorestreak is now available

There are some balance changes introduced with the Halloween update as well. The close-range damage on Type 25 has been slightly reduced and the hip-fire performance on Type 25 has been adjusted.

