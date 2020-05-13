Wednesday, May 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush event is now live, players will be able to unlock weapons with gold bars

Even if one member of a team makes a kill, everyone gets one gold bar each.


FP TrendingMay 13, 2020 14:15:02 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile has introduced a new western-themed event called ‘Gold Rush’ on 8 May. The event will continue till 21 May.

Call of Duty: Mobile also revealed that a new Battle Royale class will soon make its way to the game, along with tactical grenades, more modes and another new map.

The update mentions that the Gold Rush event is only available in ‘Kill Confirmed’ and ‘Battle Royale’ game modes and is part of the sixth season of Call of Duty: Mobile, titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Rust’.

Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush event is now live, players will be able to unlock weapons with gold bars

According to an Activision blog post, ‘Gold Rush’ will see players earning gold bars in ‘Multiplayer’ and ‘Battle Royale’ modes to unlock new weapons and other loot items.

The post adds that players can earn gold by finding and destroying barrels that have treasure maps in the ‘Battle Royale’ mode.

In ‘Kill Confirmed’ mode, killing enemies and picking up dog tags give players 1 gold bar with which they can visit the ‘Events’ section to exchange for rewards. Even if one member of a team makes a kill, everyone gets one gold bar each.

The goal of the game is to hit the designated point value. However, the team with the highest score within the time limit wins the game.

Last month, Call of Duty: Mobile had announced that the game will soon get the 'Rust' map which was being brought back from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.  The map will have a large central tower which overlooks a field of pipes, fuel, shipping containers and other industrial features.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG

PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update to be unveiled on 7 May, might introduce Miramar 2.0 desert map

Apr 29, 2020
PUBG Mobile version 0.18.0 update to be unveiled on 7 May, might introduce Miramar 2.0 desert map
Call of Duty new 'premium' version along with two games 'based on library IP' to debut this year

Call of Duty

Call of Duty new 'premium' version along with two games 'based on library IP' to debut this year

May 08, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020