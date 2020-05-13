FP Trending

Call of Duty: Mobile has introduced a new western-themed event called ‘Gold Rush’ on 8 May. The event will continue till 21 May.

Call of Duty: Mobile also revealed that a new Battle Royale class will soon make its way to the game, along with tactical grenades, more modes and another new map.

The update mentions that the Gold Rush event is only available in ‘Kill Confirmed’ and ‘Battle Royale’ game modes and is part of the sixth season of Call of Duty: Mobile, titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Rust’.

According to an Activision blog post, ‘Gold Rush’ will see players earning gold bars in ‘Multiplayer’ and ‘Battle Royale’ modes to unlock new weapons and other loot items.

The post adds that players can earn gold by finding and destroying barrels that have treasure maps in the ‘Battle Royale’ mode.

In ‘Kill Confirmed’ mode, killing enemies and picking up dog tags give players 1 gold bar with which they can visit the ‘Events’ section to exchange for rewards. Even if one member of a team makes a kill, everyone gets one gold bar each.

The goal of the game is to hit the designated point value. However, the team with the highest score within the time limit wins the game.

Last month, Call of Duty: Mobile had announced that the game will soon get the 'Rust' map which was being brought back from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The map will have a large central tower which overlooks a field of pipes, fuel, shipping containers and other industrial features.