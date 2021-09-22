Wednesday, September 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Call Of Duty: Mobile gets Blackout map as part of second anniversary update: All you need to know

The players will also see three major events which will have multiple awards- Anniversary Puzzle, Anniversary Cake and a new themed event called Counterattack.


FP TrendingSep 22, 2021 11:33:54 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile will introduce the Black Ops 4’s Blackout map today (22 September) as part of its second-anniversary update. The very first Battle Royale map in the COD franchise, Blackout will feature its popular multiplayer regions such as Nuketown, Construction Site, Estate, and so on.

CODM-Blackout-1280

The Nuketown island features an underground network of tunnels and rooms that can be accessed from several locations.

With the new map, players get to experience references to iconic locations throughout the Black Ops universe, from  Firing Range and Nuketown Island to even Verrückt in the form of Asylum. While some areas are nearly identical to their Multiplayer versions, others are loosely inspired.

The crown jewel of the map is Nuketown, which features a whole island of the coast of Blackout. The Nuketown island features an underground network of tunnels and rooms that can be accessed from several locations.

The new update features new and improved visuals, as well as a new weapon looting system. It includes improved vehicle UI elements and a new health and armour system.

Activision has also announced a featured tournament on the Blackout map, scheduled to take place in October during the anniversary season.

Players can also expect three major events which will see them win multiple awards- Anniversary Puzzle, Anniversary Cake and a new themed event called Counterattack.

While the company has announced the names of these events, no potential time of release has been given.

The Season 8 Battle Pass will have some exclusive content, both free and paid. Players can unlock five different epic blueprints, apart from the four operator skins. The R-90 Shotgun will also be added to the Battle Pass and Alias – Battleworn and Velikan – Volcanic Ash have also been confirmed for the paid Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8.

Users can unlock Weapon Blueprints, M13 assault rifle, a new Scorestreak, Calling Cards, Charms, and much more later in the season.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Spurned & Burned: New Wild West theme, Coastal, Tunisia maps and more announced

May 26, 2021
Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Spurned & Burned: New Wild West theme, Coastal, Tunisia maps and more announced
Call of Duty: Mobile officially rolls out for global markets, to compete with PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Mobile officially rolls out for global markets, to compete with PUBG Mobile

Oct 01, 2019
Call of Duty: Mobile racks in 20 million downloads in two days with most downloads from India

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Mobile racks in 20 million downloads in two days with most downloads from India

Oct 03, 2019
Call Of Duty Mobile closed beta now rolling out in India: Here's what's confirmed

Call of Duty

Call Of Duty Mobile closed beta now rolling out in India: Here's what's confirmed

May 17, 2019
Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween Update with new spooky map reskin is now live

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Halloween Update with new spooky map reskin is now live

Oct 22, 2019
Microgravity announces Microgravity Gaming League (MGL) – Call of Duty: Mobile tournament

Call of Duty: Mobile

Microgravity announces Microgravity Gaming League (MGL) – Call of Duty: Mobile tournament

Aug 05, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021