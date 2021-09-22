FP Trending

Call of Duty: Mobile will introduce the Black Ops 4’s Blackout map today (22 September) as part of its second-anniversary update. The very first Battle Royale map in the COD franchise, Blackout will feature its popular multiplayer regions such as Nuketown, Construction Site, Estate, and so on.

With the new map, players get to experience references to iconic locations throughout the Black Ops universe, from Firing Range and Nuketown Island to even Verrückt in the form of Asylum. While some areas are nearly identical to their Multiplayer versions, others are loosely inspired.

🚨The #CODM2Blackout update is LIVE!

👍As a part of our efforts to make CODM more accessible, we've reduced the app download size by up to 61%! ⬆Update now to prepare for Blackout & the 2nd Anniversary Season launching 9/22 at 5PM PDT

Patch Notes here 👉 https://t.co/H0UjTJPrJT pic.twitter.com/hQV8O9i6EC — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 21, 2021

The crown jewel of the map is Nuketown, which features a whole island of the coast of Blackout. The Nuketown island features an underground network of tunnels and rooms that can be accessed from several locations.

The new update features new and improved visuals, as well as a new weapon looting system. It includes improved vehicle UI elements and a new health and armour system.

Activision has also announced a featured tournament on the Blackout map, scheduled to take place in October during the anniversary season.

Players can also expect three major events which will see them win multiple awards- Anniversary Puzzle, Anniversary Cake and a new themed event called Counterattack.

While the company has announced the names of these events, no potential time of release has been given.

The Season 8 Battle Pass will have some exclusive content, both free and paid. Players can unlock five different epic blueprints, apart from the four operator skins. The R-90 Shotgun will also be added to the Battle Pass and Alias – Battleworn and Velikan – Volcanic Ash have also been confirmed for the paid Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8.

Users can unlock Weapon Blueprints, M13 assault rifle, a new Scorestreak, Calling Cards, Charms, and much more later in the season.