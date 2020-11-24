Tuesday, November 24, 2020Back to
Call of Duty Mobile Challenge 2020: Registration dates, prize pool, and everything else you need to know

There will be a total of four cups for 5v5 and Battle Royale modes combined for a total prize pool of Rs 6,48,000.


FP TrendingNov 24, 2020 17:48:13 IST

NODWIN Gaming, a leading South Asian esports company, has on Tuesday, 24 November, announced its first-ever Call of Duty Mobile tournament. The contest is called the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 and has a prize pool of over Rs 7 lakhs. As per NODWIN Gaming, the registration for the tournament has started on 20 November. The matches will go live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube and Facebook pages. NODWIN Gaming also took to Twitter to urge CoD lovers to register for the tournament.

Call of Duty Mobile Challenge 2020: Registration dates, prize pool, and everything else you need to know


"Looking for a Challenge to show your CoD Mobile skills? Lead your team to Victory in the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge & you could win from a prize pool of INR 6,00,000! Registrations open for 5v5 & Battle Royale," read the post.

NODWIN Gaming said that through Call of Duty India Challenge aims at building a robust ecosystem for the game and its community in the country.

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the much played Battle Royale title by Activision.

There will be a total of four cups for 5v5 and Battle Royale modes combined for a total prize pool of Rs 6,48,000. Winners of the cups for both the modes will head to the grand finals scheduled to take place on 28 December 2020.

Here is the direct link to register for the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge - https://codm.nodwingaming.com/

Managing Director and Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming Akshat Rathee said that Call of Duty mobile had its takers from day one and the number has been rising remarkably in India.

"Our mobile-first esports market grew diverse with its (CoD) arrival. A full-blown CODM tournament was long overdue, we heard the community and it eventually happened. We are glad to have made this move and I’m sure this will be a wonderful platform for the gamers to make a name for themselves,” Rathee said.

