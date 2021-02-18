FP Trending

A new leak now reveals that Call of Duty 2021 will be set in the 1950s during the Korean War. According to a report by The Sun, the game will most likely launch just before Christmas. The report revealed that Activision only just released Call of Duty Cold War in November, but since COD games launch similarly every year, there is a possibility of the game launching in the rumoured timeframe. A leakster with Twitter handle ModernWarzone has revealed earlier that SledgeHammer Games is developing the next Call of Duty title.

The next #CallOfDuty title is 100% being developed by @SHGames. While this information isn’t official, it doesn’t need to be taken with a grain of salt. https://t.co/4kHqmbaiAs — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 9, 2021

Twitter user Okami, has since then cited ModernWarzone in tweeting that Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly be set in the 1950s. The Okami added, "The Korean War started in 1950 so good chance it will be based around that."

As always, take any rumor with a grain of salt! I trust them and their sources though. 👍 — Okami (@Okami13_) February 15, 2021

The Sun report states that while Activision has not confirmed the news, Cold War's Vietnam setting was leaked ahead of time last year and the 1950s would be something completely new for Activision. The report adds that if the Korean War is indeed the milieu of the new title, it will be the first time that COD is focusing on the war.

As per a report by GameRant, fan speculations suggest Call of Duty 2021 might avoid Korean War due to the conflict ending in a stalemate. Without any clean winner, players would be playing the game without an outcome. Players might believe that the story will struggle to come up with a plausible conclusion.