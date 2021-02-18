Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
Call of Duty 2021 game will be set in 1950s during Korean War: Report

If the Korean War is indeed the milieu of the new title, it will be the first time that COD is focusing on the war.


FP TrendingFeb 18, 2021 15:45:18 IST

A new leak now reveals that Call of Duty 2021 will be set in the 1950s during the Korean War. According to a report by The Sun, the game will most likely launch just before Christmas. The report revealed that Activision only just released Call of Duty Cold War in November, but since COD games launch similarly every year, there is a possibility of the game launching in the rumoured timeframe. A leakster with Twitter handle ModernWarzone has revealed earlier that SledgeHammer Games is developing the next Call of Duty title.

Call of Duty 2021 game will be set in 1950s during Korean War: Report

Call of Duty

Twitter user Okami, has since then cited ModernWarzone in tweeting that Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly be set in the 1950s. The Okami added, "The Korean War started in 1950 so good chance it will be based around that."

The Sun report states that while Activision has not confirmed the news, Cold War's Vietnam setting was leaked ahead of time last year and the 1950s would be something completely new for Activision. The report adds that if the Korean War is indeed the milieu of the new title, it will be the first time that COD is focusing on the war.

As per a report by GameRant, fan speculations suggest Call of Duty 2021 might avoid Korean War due to the conflict ending in a stalemate. Without any clean winner, players would be playing the game without an outcome. Players might believe that the story will struggle to come up with a plausible conclusion.

