Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Borderlands 3 PC specs revealed: even 5-year old PCs should be able to run the game just fine

Built on Epic’s Unreal Engine 4, the game will release first as an Epic Store exclusive on PC.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 09:57:15 IST

To this day, Borderlands 2, in our books, stands as the king of the looter-shooter genre. Its sequel, Borderlands 3, will arrive on console and PC on 13 September this year. Gearbox Software, the game’s developer, has just outlined the PC specs for the game. And they’re actually quite reasonable.

The game is DirectX 11-compatible, which means you hold-out Windows 7 users will also have the opportunity to play the game.

First, here are the minimum requirements for the game (for 1080p gaming):

  • OS: Windows 7/8/10
  • CPU: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3570
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon HD7970 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 2 GB
  • Storage: 75 GB

These requirements are quite low and anyone with a 4-5-year old PC should be able to play the game at 1080p without much hassle.

Borderlands 3 PC specs revealed: even 5-year old PCs should be able to run the game just fine

Borderlands 3 will arrive on 13 September.

Recommended specs (for 1440p gaming):

  • OS: Windows 7/8/10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (Intel Core i7-4770)
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX590 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB
  • Storage: 75 GB

These requirements are also not that bad and mean that even a mid-spec gaming machine that’s a few years old can run the game very well.

Built on Epic’s Unreal Engine 4, the game will release first as an Epic Store exclusive on PC. After six months, it will arrive on other platforms like Steam. This Epic Store exclusivity is a thorn in the sides of gamers everywhere, and will remain one until Epic’s predatory exclusivity deals cease to exist. On the other hand, developers love Epic because Epic is promising them a larger share of the revenue.

Epic exclusivity aside, the game has been developed with AMD’s support, which, hopefully, should mean that we’ll see some excellent performance from AMD cards. This might also mean that we won’t be seeing ray-tracing and DXR support at launch, though.

While we wait, here’s some awesome gameplay footage to drool over.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Borderlands

Borderlands 3 gameplay revealed: Vault Hunters, weapons, environment and more

May 02, 2019
Borderlands 3 gameplay revealed: Vault Hunters, weapons, environment and more
PAX East 2016: Borderlands 3 is in the works, Randy Pitchford

PAX East 2016: Borderlands 3 is in the works, Randy Pitchford

Apr 25, 2016
Borderlands 3 has been officially revealed by Gearbox Software

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 has been officially revealed by Gearbox Software

Mar 29, 2019
Borderlands 3 release date accidentally leaked through its official Twitter account

Borderlands

Borderlands 3 release date accidentally leaked through its official Twitter account

Apr 02, 2019
Borderlands 3: It's about time we got a new Borderlands game

Borderlands

Borderlands 3: It's about time we got a new Borderlands game

Apr 29, 2019
Borderlands 2 will be the first game to use Steam's anti-review-bombing tool

Borderlands

Borderlands 2 will be the first game to use Steam's anti-review-bombing tool

Apr 09, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019